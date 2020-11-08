You have permission to edit this article.
CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS Famous quotes by Myles Mellor

1. "OAC ZHVV WXGI JXEO YIWIXBR HE VHWI, SCB EIPIQ VIB OACQRIVW SI YIWIXBIY." Maya Angelou

2. "QJ SMD DJG, QS'A JZS SMD ODEIA QJ OZFI CQBD SMES UZFJS. QS'A SMD CQBD QJ OZFI ODEIA." Abraham Lincoln

3. "FAN ZHOY EBHUGW UG FANB ZYHI. FAN ZHOY RYYS UG FANB WZAYW. FAN VHG WSYYB FANBWYXR HGF IUBYVSUAG FAN VZAAWY." Dr. Seuss

4. "VAOAG JAP PEA HAQG FH RPGZTZVX FIP TAAC KFI HGFB CJQKZVX PEA XQBA." Babe Ruth

This week’s cryptograms:

1. "You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated." Maya Angelou

2. "In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." Abraham Lincoln

3. "You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose." Dr. Seuss

4. "Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game." Babe Ruth

Boarded-up storefronts. Private security guards. Canceled vacation days. Twelve-hour shifts. Across California, merchants are covering their doors and windows with plywood as police agencies promise a beefed-up presence on the street amid worries about the potential for demonstrations and violent responses to the general election.

