CRYPTOGRAMS Flower power by Myles Mellor
1. UQGT L IXLGJ IZ FHGLIKP IHIZX IQG OKMTIY IQGP GTJGJ HO ULIQ YFHMXG XZZIY!
2. VFB LNOL XEIZBU SEH LBENVWRNO. WV SEH MBIRBTVBZ VFIKNXF E MIKTBHH KR VIKSBO EUZ BIIKI.
3. G DBE KTGMK VT BPPBMKZ XN QCFQQN HPGZH QCTDZPE AFV G SBH XTPZ OPZEEGMK OPTACZXE VT HZBC DGVS.
4. OPQEXT R WNDJ WNCL QB LPJ MNCTJY QC WXNYL QCMNYRS VRXT BXQVJCO? R'XX PNDJ LQ OQCL RL QEL QYSJ NYT BXQCNX.
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. When I tried to quietly tutor the plants they ended up with square roots!
2. The bulb garden was beautiful. It was perfected through a process of trowel and error.
3. I was going to arrange my fluffy dried flowers but I had more pressing problems to deal with.
4. Should I pave part of the garden or plant organic wild flowers? I'll have to sort it out once and floral.