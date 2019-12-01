CRYPTOGRAMS Flower power by Myles Mellor

1. UQGT L IXLGJ IZ FHGLIKP IHIZX IQG OKMTIY IQGP GTJGJ HO ULIQ YFHMXG XZZIY!

2. VFB LNOL XEIZBU SEH LBENVWRNO. WV SEH MBIRBTVBZ VFIKNXF E MIKTBHH KR VIKSBO EUZ BIIKI.

3. G DBE KTGMK VT BPPBMKZ XN QCFQQN HPGZH QCTDZPE AFV G SBH XTPZ OPZEEGMK OPTACZXE VT HZBC DGVS.

4. OPQEXT R WNDJ WNCL QB LPJ MNCTJY QC WXNYL QCMNYRS VRXT BXQVJCO? R'XX PNDJ LQ OQCL RL QEL QYSJ NYT BXQCNX.

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. When I tried to quietly tutor the plants they ended up with square roots!

2. The bulb garden was beautiful. It was perfected through a process of trowel and error.

3. I was going to arrange my fluffy dried flowers but I had more pressing problems to deal with.

4. Should I pave part of the garden or plant organic wild flowers? I'll have to sort it out once and floral.

