CRYPTOGRAMS Cat 2 by Myles Mellor
1. KUCF Y XCYIRSZIM HYR MQAR UCP VSRRCF AUC KYA UCYPRXPQVCF. AUC KYA HMYKSFT RUC PIT. AUC KYA ZCMSFC AQ XMIC.
2. VE BQZ Q WSWYCQPHS GQX AYC EMS KQEZ. EMSX BSCS MYHGVJF Q FQHQ. EMS NCSEEX ZVFJ QE EMS ACYJE ZQVG "NQBZYWS KSHSPCQEVYJ!"
3. RSB SADZY VSAR RSB KZR JGGH ZYJ RSB NHBRRO VFZDBVB KGAEJY’R UBR GAR PGH SBH YFUSREO SAYRFYU. FR MZV PHFUSRPAEEO ZMPAE ! Z KZR-ZVRHGNSB!
4. KANQ HAN VJP IHN HAN FIH'G OISG EJJV, GAN KNQH JEE HJ SJBN OQ I MNTC QIGHC SJJV. ANT PJJV FIH BIU HJUV ANT HJ "GHIC BIKGOHOMN".
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. The cats visited Egypt to see the sights. In the morning they saw cute caves. Then they saw the purramids!
2. The cats all laughed and groaned when the Persian and the Siamese sang a pompous duet. It was hissterical!
3. Two bold persian cats were in conflict over a dead mouse. Eventually one told the other "you are a furmidable opponent!"
4. When the siamese got home, her paw pal told her that the human had not bought more iams. "Yikes! You gotta be kitten me!" said the Siamese.
