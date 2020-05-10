CRYPTOGRAMS Weather phenomena by Myles Mellor
1. VTFD VILBG UH DTH UHMD FJG XLJ RBIDTHM XIK RBILGM? DTLJGHKVHFK!
2. KLD JZTCVHQ BXZYM MVMH'K SFHK KZ BZCD ZYK FO VK SFO JDDXVHQ YHMDT KLD SDFKLDT.
3. GWY ZTPMVYGYP'E NKUVZUAI. U'V LMACYPUAI LWYA CMYE UG PTUA VMAYQ? LWYA GWYPY'E T CTUKQ NWTAIY UA GWY LYTGWYP!
4. BGZK LH AMSZY HM SUTLKE HGZ BZUHGZP, U APMBKZC TLKE'Y EMDCZK BMPC LY GULD!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. What would be the best and fun clothes for clouds? Thunderwear!
2. The forming cloud didn't want to come out as it was feeling under the weather.
3. The barometer's climbing. I'm wondering when does it rain money? When there's a daily change in the weather!
4. When it comes to making the weather, a crowned king's golden word is hail!
