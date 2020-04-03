CRYPTOGRAMS Eat your vegetables by Myles Mellor
1. NRM YTHHTEM TGK PNRMD EDMMGF VMDM NDPCHBMK HS FBZUS FBCEF. NRM BMNNCYM VTDGMK NRMU NP "DPUTZGM YTBU!"
2. "DEN KVXR KD LRVZY SRRY!" UVG OJWXRH VG YLR GEAF MEZ YLR TRFRYVSBR TVBRAYJAR'G HVD . JA YLJZH OBVWR UVG "J'K ZEEYJAF MEZ DEN!"
3. LUZ TFWC LUFQNUL R JFL RGFQL LUZ HZJSTSFQV XRSAZ. VUZ TFIJI GJQWLZH FQL: "IFQ RWZ RXRSAZCN."
4. LV ZWH SBL MLT EILVPFGW GV ECB KLIHBV. MCBV L TBBHWGVK DLHB WZFH VZGTBT, CB XBWWBH "G VBBH DX SBLT LVH PFGBE!"
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. The cabbage and other greens were troubled by slimy slugs. The lettuce warned them to "Romaine calm!"
2. "You make my heart beet!" was picked as the Song for the vegetable Valentine's Day . In third place was "I'm rooting for you!"
3. The corn thought a lot about the delicious maize. She coyly blurted out: "You are amaizeng."
4. An old pea was tranquil in the garden. When a seedling made loud noises, he yelled "I need my peas and quiet!"
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!