CRYPTOGRAMS Famous love quotes by Myles Mellor
1. "ZNHQ IYM PNDIWPV DN TN BWDI BIYD JNA YXQ QCOQRDWPV DN VQD–NPZJ BWDI BIYD JNA YXQ QCOQRDWPV DN VWHQ–BIWRI WM QHQXJDIWPV." Katherine Hepburn
2. “XNEWGOGQ BTQ YBTSY EQG DECG BR, NAY ELC DALG EQG WNG YEDG." Emily Bronte
3. "OG OB N RAWOCAB GFCAHFG, IAG OG OB CPEQ DFMP QCA BMM XMCXEM ECCJOPH WOLORAECAB GFNG QCA WMNEOSM TABG FCD ZARF QCA ECKM GFMZ." Agatha Christie
4. "HBABJL ENR OUOM PONRXMOJ, OUOH WBOYR, EBZ PXIE N EONMY INH EBDJ." Zelda Fitzgerald
This week’s cryptograms
1. "Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get – only with what you are expecting to give – which is everything." Katherine Hepburn
2. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." Emily Bronte
3. "It is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realize just how much you love them." Agatha Christie
4. "Nobody has ever measured, even poets, how much a heart can hold." Zelda Fitzgerald