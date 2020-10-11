You have permission to edit this article.
Cryptograms

Cryptograms

CRYPTOGRAMS Bad history students by Myles Mellor

1. ZA X YFFGJT KZHNOLT FSXC, YKFA XHGFP XVOEN VEJJ LEA, OAF OW NKF HNEPFANH FSQJXZCFP NKXN ZN CEHN KXDF VFFA X QXNNJF PLZDF. KF RON XA W RLXPF.

2. Q DXDGZ GF Q NGVTPUK TWVT EQV QVIWH QJPXT FQDPZWPF. NW VQGH TNQT NW IFWE TNW QFVEWU- Q JQIWUK TUWQT!

3. YOZHC PLJQCDLP YCGC SJNRHZDK IGWJDQ QZPXJPPZDK LOC OZPLWGU WS CHCXLGZXZLU LOC HZKOLP YCDL WJL. YOCD WDC NCDLZWDCQ CQZPWD, I HZKOL RJHR YCDL WD!

4. OSZKMR VM LZVB FCGF ETCM FTC FCVYTCZ DCMFKLMCO ASBKSG GCCG TCZ, TC FTLSRTF KF EVG V UKZFSLSG VMO ALYSBVZ ZLDVMYC MLUCB.

This week’s cryptograms:

1. In a weekly history exam, when asked about Bull Run, one of the students exclaimed that it must have been a cattle drive. He got an F grade.

2. A pupil in a history test was asked about Napoleon. He said that he knew the answer- a bakery treat.

3. While students were fumbling around discussing the history of electricity the lights went out. When one mentioned Edison, a light bulb went on!

4. During an oral test when the teacher mentioned Julius Sees her, he thought it was a virtuous and jocular romance novel.

