CRYPTOGRAMS Famous quotes by Myles Mellor
1. “DWKA EU OBUL’X UWBOYNLX WNL CLECOL FVE JBJ KEZ NLWOBTL VEF POEXL ZVLA FLNL ZE XYPPLXX FVLK ZVLA QWIL YC.” Thomas Edison
2. “IXKKSII RI DXIN U EUJ FM UNNJRNRFZ. IXJS, NOSJS’I UZ SVSYSZN FM NUVSZN QFX IOFXVW AJFGUGVQ AFIISII. GXN RM QFX DXIN INRKP UJFXZW VFZC SZFXCO, SBSZNXUVVQ IFYSNORZC RI CFRZC NF OUAASZ.” Dax Shepard
3. “ASACW VCAYD ICAYO UAVBMR LBDG Y ICAYOAC. YKLYWR CAOAOUAC, WNE GYSA LBDGBM WNE DGA RDCAMVDG, DGA XYDBAMZA, YMI DGA XYRRBNM DN CAYZG QNC DGA RDYCR DN ZGYMVA DGA LNCKI.” Harriet Tubman
4. “QEJO LHCS HI XHCHLSV, IE VEK’L MDILS HL XHUHKR IECSEKS SXIS’I XHBS. VEK’L PS LODFFSV PQ VERCD – MWHZW HI XHUHKR MHLW LWS OSIJXLI EB ELWSO FSEFXS’I LWHKAHKR.” Steve Jobs
This week’s cryptograms:
1. “Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” Thomas Edison
2. “Success is just a war of attrition. Sure, there’s an element of talent you should probably possess. But if you just stick around long enough, eventually something is going to happen.” Dax Shepard
3. “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” Harriet Tubman
4. “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other people’s thinking.” Steve Jobs
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!