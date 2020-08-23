CRYPTOGRAMS Tree-mendous by Myles Mellor
1. QLKXK PZM TK TZGOY IJZDG OC PM JOCKZBK GS O QXOKE QS QXZYK PM DLSJK IZPOJM QXKK. O'P CS BSSE ZQ EXZDOCB.
2. S YUQKYO ZONSLTPK DPKK BTD UYY SMG U BSQK JUL ZTLK FSDKP. UM S GSO TP DFT, SZ CZCSY, JK IKPRKG CI SMG JK FSZM'D ZUNR-SMO-LTPK.
3. ZKS FPAS P VJE FZ NZAALKNPJFS OVJF JK JNZDK OJI. P IJPE "XZZU, PK J KLFIVSXX PF'I JK ZJU FDSS.
4. H WRMC QI GFNM F NMOZ LHDYAM XFA FLC KM RXMLQ F AIQ IP QHDM HL F QOMM GIWRM YZ FL FACMO QOMM. QGML KM PMAA IWQ!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. There may be basic flaws in my lineage so I tried to trace my whole family tree. I'm no good at drawing.
2. A lively sycamore tree got ill and I gave him some water. In a day or two, as usual, he perked up and he wasn't sick-any-more.
3. One time I had to communicate what an acorn was. I said "Look, in a nutshell it's an oak tree."
4. I used to have a very nimble pal and we spent a lot of time in a tree house by an alder tree. Then we fell out!
