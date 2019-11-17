CRYPTOGRAMS Work, work, work by Myles Mellor

1. EIA YI OEZ FSDSCZJG SO DSGS SJJSDCZ S AIJRYAKYZ ZFBRIPZZ BSJOP. KO'G ZSGP! OEZP BRSDZO!

2. SVBTDAWT G'R S JUMSOHL JUSMPUMDO, BTPMP SMP ZVPHBL DY ZPDZVP OTD JSL G'R DABJBSHCGHW GH RL YGPVC.

3. YUSALREA N VYG GONUUKRU NQ CW VLDO N ELS KNDBJ KDLC SAB HYUBQJYD KYHSLDW YG N SLLO Y JYW LKK!

4. A ERN R NUAZZWS QLLUUWWDWM KLM LCWM KACW BWRMN. FIW ZLPRZ ZAQMRMB ERNG'F IRDDB RQLXF AF RGS ERGFWS FL DMLNWPXFW!

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. How do the managers at NASA arrange a worldwide employee party. It's easy! They planet!

2. Although I'm a scrawny scarecrow, there are plenty of people who say I'm outstanding in my field.

3. Although I was skillful in my work I got fired from the calendar factory as I took a day off!

4. I was a skilled bookkeeper for over five years. The local library wasn't happy about it and wanted to prosecute!

