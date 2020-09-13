You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS

  • Updated

CRYPTOGRAMS Letter games by Myles Mellor

1. ZFGBF JUNNUW QZUJJQ MKS WRJJQ ZGNF NFU NGSU KUMW NFU QFRWU . NFU B!

2. S'WY XVTQL MRYOY ZOY MCV LZSQMI KYMMYOA MRZM PTSYMKI AZI SM ZKK CRYQ SM NVGYA MV ZMMOZNMSWY XYGSQSQSMI. PM.

3. WZYE KN OXBU XZBSU RZUM, DBKLKNZSSU, QXDQSX AZR HVN WVT YDVSR DNSU MXX TPXNTU-HKOX SXTTXBM ZQQXZBKNL KN TAX ZSQAZWXT. ND DNX ENXP PAU!

4. NWB YBUUBP VR XYMXJR PBXYJ LZVUB MVYYVWS UN MXVU VW X EZSB YVWB? UEB L.

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. Which letter swells and rolls with the tide near the shore . The C!

2. I've found there are two dainty letters that quietly say it all when it comes to attractive femininity. QT.

3. One letter is always really quite willing to wait in a huge line? The Q.

4. Back in very early days, originally, people had fun but could only see twenty-five letters appearing in the alphabet. No one knew why!

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rhonda Rodenberger-Beanway
Obituaries

Rhonda Rodenberger-Beanway

honda, age 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 after a long hard fought battle with cancer. Her husband and son were by her …

Sandy Openshaw Saunders
Obituaries

Sandy Openshaw Saunders

  • Updated

Sandy was born September 14, 1942, the first child of M.S. (Si) Openshaw and Veneda Openshaw at Sisters Hospital in Santa Maria. She died of P…

+3
From the Vault: Follow the Balderas brothers' boxing careers from youngsters to pros
Boxing

From the Vault: Follow the Balderas brothers' boxing careers from youngsters to pros

  • Updated

They both started boxing when they were 8 years old. One of the first times they appeared in this newspaper, was in July of 2007. Jose was 11 and Carlos, then going by the given spelling of his first name, was 10. They both attended Liberty Elementary. Karlos had just won his age group in the 65-pound weight class at the Desert Showdown in Coachella. Jose took first place in his 11-12-year-old age group in the 65-pound division. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News