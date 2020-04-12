CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS Vegetables are good for you by Myles Mellor

1. CIQ PYQCCH UYKPQ SKE OLTGAKMC SIQM EIQ EKS CIQ WGMQ AQKWQE. EIQ EKGD CX IQY VXV, "HXL DGD K UYQKC OXT YKGEGM VQ!"

2. SZINSZF'N MOBHX HZUCI JBN GBWWPIF BYCHXCX PH SGC UCMCSBRIC JZOIX. SGC KICUCO SPSIC RCKBYC: "JBO BHX WCBN."

3. PMI DRGEDWG FDNBYO UITI QGP MDSSO UBPM PMI SDYI DTPBEMGZI. D UDT GF UGTWX WIRIYGSIW DQW GQI GF PMI ZBWX OIYYIW "XNDTPBEMGZI!"

4. KCD RDQG KY ZHDDC ODWWFXD IQTG WK WRD KWRDH XKCATCXTCZOU: "T OKAD UKF YHKS SU RDQG WKSQWKDI!"

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. The pretty grape was jubilant when she saw the vine leaves. She said to her mom, "you did a great job raisin me!"

2. Tolstoy's grand novel was happily amended in the vegetable world. The clever title became: "War and Peas."

3. The avocado family were not happy with the pale artichoke. A war of words developed and one of the kids yelled "smartichoke!"

4. One head of green lettuce said to the other convincingly: "I love you from my head tomatoes!"

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Rock Front Ranch permanently conserved for wildlife, grazing by Rangeland Trust
Local News

Rock Front Ranch permanently conserved for wildlife, grazing by Rangeland Trust

  • Updated

“The Rock Front Ranch stands as the western gateway to the Cuyama Valley — one of the last remaining untouched valleys in California,” said Nita Vail, outgoing CEO of the Rangeland Trust. “Thanks to the support of the community, this small but mighty ranch will forever function as a strategic buffer to protect the area’s natural resources and vibrant wildlife habitat.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News