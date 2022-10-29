CRYPTOGRAMS Inspirational by Myles Mellor
This week’s cryptograms
1. Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value. –Albert Einstein
2. I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took any excuse. –Florence Nightingale
3. The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity. –Amelia Earhart
4. Definiteness of purpose is the starting point of all achievement. –W. Clement Stone