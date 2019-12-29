CRYPTOGRAMS Medley by Myles Mellor
1. WV FKWOD, UBWZB HYV XUVON ABO DWKGA AYFEOA ABYA ZXIEN ZXVVOZA AX ABO ZEXIN? HXGOG!
2. I ROEBQ OISEYG ZICEBEIY PIR MTIBSEBEYC I REZMON ZICEB STEBQ. DN RIEJ FYG, JGR IYJ SDNY JERIMMNITNJ PESDGFS STIBN.
3. GPCT D HAPXSL DFG, A IXWPLQ SVG SEGXKDPQ RDCGWALK. KGXPQK YWLSST FGGQ! IXS SEDS'K SEL CDKS SAHL A'CC CLDOL RGGUALK AP SEL GOLP VEACL A SDUL D PDY!
4. QTLYFV LBRX YJNOFVL: TU T XBDV RIN ONRRFVQ TH NHV XBHC BHC RXJVV TH RXV NRXVJ, IXBR CN T XBDV? XBFU B MVS BHC B CJTHMTHS YJNOFVL!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. In brief, which man owned the first tablet that could connect to the cloud? Moses!
2. A slick Latino magician was practicing a simple magic trick. He said uno, dos and then disappeared without trace.
3. Only a minute ago, I burned two thousand calories. Sounds pretty good! But that's the last time I'll leave cookies in the oven while I take a nap!
4. Simple math problem: If I have two bottles in one hand and three in the other, what do I have? Half a keg and a drinking problem!