CRYPTOGRAMS All creatures great and small by Myles Mellor
1. AKMJPJEMAKQ ZHPGX TJVAEAHK OHP KHGY BYAXJ NAVDAKQ VPJGMLPJE OHP MYJ GPD: EYHLXT YJ GXXHB G MJPZAMJ VHLNXJ MH VHZJ AK?
2. XMJE MR ITPOOF CEZJTIXSO. BT BPR OEWR EX XIMTZJR PR BT CPNR BMR WPMO XEI FES MZRWTPJ EX BMR WEZNST!
3. O PJRRN YBJDTR UXTSZ UB ORRBN AS LTUG LOXHWSX HTXZ FJRD, HJU T PTVJXSZ BJU UBJYOR FWON OU UGOU VOAS!
4. UWI HLPKGM'F FWX QZS KXLBTJG BKTI WZGX TMG RXXY? QXHTPRX WX GZGM'F SJLY UWI WX UTR TKUTIR RBLFFXG!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. Interesting moral decision for Noah while picking creatures for the ark: should he allow a termite couple to come in?
2. Fido is really wonderful. He has lots of friends as he wags his tail for you instead of his tongue!
3. A funny cousin tried to annoy me with warbler bird puns, but I figured out toucan play at that game!
4. Why couldn't the big leopard play hide and seek? Because he didn't grok why he was always spotted!