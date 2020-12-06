You have permission to edit this article.
CRYPTOGRAMS

  • Updated

CRYPTOGRAMS by Myles Mellor

1. “YWVCWFW LUR GZE ZES LUR'KW XZVI TZL NXWKW.” Theodore Roosevelt

2. "L'AM ZMFUEMP TQFT IMWIZM YLZZ GWUJMT YQFT DWC XFLP, IMWIZM YLZZ GWUJMT YQFT DWC PLP, RCT IMWIZM YLZZ EMAMU GWUJMT QWY DWC OFPM TQMO GMMZ." Maya Angelou

3. "DAC SGLD TMUUMROQD DAMXZ ML DAC TCRMLMGX DG NRD, DAC JCLD ML SCJCQH DCXNRMDH." Amelia Earhart

4. "UYHJ HOHMCNYKJZ VHHGV NB XH ZBKJZ WZWKJVN CBS, MHGHGXHM NYWN NYH WKMQLWJH NWFHV BPP WZWKJVN NYH UKJD, JBN UKNY KN." Henry Ford

This week’s cryptograms:

1. “Believe you can and you’re half way there.” Theodore Roosevelt

2. "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Maya Angelou

3. "The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity." Amelia Earhart

4. "When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it." Henry Ford

