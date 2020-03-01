CRYPTOGRAMS Intelligence by Myles Mellor
1. RFY MILEYWYL IR RFY OAI ZIT QVOF OKWOYLWYE IDKVR RFY QKSYT DVLLKZAWM IWE VUTYRRAWM RFY USIWRT.
2. HWC UQMWH OUPQA QZ HWC TAC BZCL HT ZTDXC HWQAMZ. HWC DCNH OUPQA QZ QANPDDQODC PZ QH'Z ACXCU BZCL.
3. S YUQGFNVUSGIKU OINTZWA'F EK YNAPTOKW HMFI GKNGZK HIN OFTWQ YSFIKWUSZ ETUMSZ SUKSO. FISF HNTZW EK S VSPPK!
4. RUI VWFWNTW UIDC NM RUI SZD RNEC DEE RUI YLZIY RN LVOSUDYI WIT MNNRTIDO. RUIJ UDLLZEJ TNOI YWIDFIOY.
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. The gardener at the CIA was much concerned about the moles burrowing and upsetting the plants.
2. The right brain is the one used to solve things. The left brain is infallible as it's never used.
3. A cryptographer shouldn't be confused with people who study cathedral burial areas. That would be a gaffe!
4. The unknown head of the CIA told all the spies to purchase new footwear. They happily wore sneakers.