CRYPTOGRAMS Fruity 3 by Myles Mellor

1. G MVBT BW N CVNAI. GM FNU UMLAGT! SLM MKIW GM SICNW MB FKGWI!

2. S WSTSTS HDTF FG FND WAQ NGUMAFSE SU AF HSUT'F MDDEATQ HDEE!

3. YIX YQHQ RIQ WQMPDPUFL OZZMQ OSW TFHHX ZQODI MQTR US RIQPH UYS? AQDOFLQ RIQ AOSOSO LZMPR!

4. PAHO PVGYM IVG XHYY H DHM, HXAI DOBHPRQBBI? H RYGQRQBBI!

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. I trod on a grape. It was stupid! But then it began to whine!

2. A banana went to the big hospital as it wasn’t peeling well.

3. Why were the delicious apple and furry peach left on their own? Because the banana split!

4. What would you call a sad, achy strawberry? A blueberry!

