CRYPTOGRAMS Garden fun by Myles Mellor
1. SW WMC NCWWPAC UCCWDGI WMCVC JCVC REUC SGIVX JEVOR. YPW WMC DACYCVI AEENNX RSDO: "VEUSDGC ASNU!"
2. SFRH DFR PNVG VRD DFR IFRPPX, KFR SGK IODRZX HNHIFGZGHD. KFR KGJQ: "J'YR EGZZRH. J ZNYR XNO EPNV VX FRGQ DNVGDNRK!"
3. YVU MQWU BXXJU VBR QOU ETOSUM EVU MUBJJF JTHUR. QWS! HBYF XUBMF!
4. Y ABPTWETZ NTHBP ZYD OLTYG YG IHYWUPO GAT GLCNITG. AT ZYD JUPYHHW PYNTE GBBGW JLCUGW!
Last Week’s Cryptograms
1. The fresh persimmon went out with the nimble prune as he was unable to find a date.
2. The mini potatoes were arguing up a storm as they weren't seeing eye to eye.
3. What do chickens do when they can't lay eggs? Use an eggplant to pick up the slack!
4. What long root is red, tapered and whispers? A large hoarse radish!