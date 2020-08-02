CRYPTOGRAMS Humorous rhymes by Myles Mellor
1. XN BHKXLHGVN BHKXLR FGUIS EG EBI XVSHIPAI NBI AKXHDIS NBI UXN DGLI GZ X AGDHA EBXP ZVPPR FVPPR.
2. HK JIF LAIYYG DGXQMPYRKO, LHGGQ VHGGQ CXL DGXQHKM CHJI TYGGQ SYGGQ. VHGGQ LXHO IF CXL SYPF SFPPQ XKO TYARGXP!
3. ROSSK XOSSK RIJ EQIKOCY ROSA VDLQQ EIHQ. SABK RBDB IJXOCY BIWA LSABD DOVVQBJ. OS RIJ DBIQQK WHSB!
4. RGJW TRZ TSJWBL NVZFJH PUDJ EQCPFVL CWTZ U NUS, TGJL RJSJ WUDJB GCXHTJS UWB U EQCXHTJS.
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. As Hilarious Hilary bowed to the audience she claimed she was more of a comic than Funny Bunny.
2. In the school playground, silly Billy was playing with jolly Molly. Billy said he was more merry and jocular!
3. Witty Kitty was playing with droll Paul. They were asking each other riddles. It was really cute!
4. When two trendy blokes came quickly into a bar, they were named hipster and a quipster.
