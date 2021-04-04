CRYPTOGRAMS Peace by Myles Mellor
1. “MFT KCDT GD CRRTZ XTWET, NTCRJ FWZYGRCGIH WRO ACMFGIM HMZTHH, CH MFT TWHCTHM MQXT GD TVCHMTRET.” Norman Peale
2. "VGCF EGJFMT OGXFMC JFTJHC UZY, EGJFMT OGXFMC XAZYFH UZY." Anon.
3. "XIHQI QHT MIQGLI H NITB UZWGYEZ RZKQZ PGY BII UZI RGWNC. MI KU. NKOI KU. WHCKHUI KU GYU. XIHQI KB HT KTBKCI DGM." Wayne Dyer
4. “DADQP UQDJNT GD NJZD, DADQP FNDE GD HJZD, BJS UD WROODL GRNT EDJBD, IKP JSL FDQDSRNP.” Thich Nhat Hanh
This week’s cryptograms
1. “The life of inner peace, being harmonious and without stress, is the easiest type of existence.” Norman Peale
2. "When things change inside you, things change around you." Anon.
3. "Peace can become a lens through which you see the world. Be it. Live it. Radiate it out. Peace is an inside job." Wayne Dyer
4. “Every breath we take, every step we make, can be filled with peace, joy and serenity.” Thich Nhat Hanh