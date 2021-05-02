CRYPTOGRAMS Good and evil by Myles Mellor
1. “S EUQI WEYW DIYC CUOI YMA WDJWE YDI RWDUMBID SM WEI IMA WEYM YMT IOSC UD LSRGUDWJMI SM WEI KUDCA.” - Charles Dickens
2. “JVRTR HM OA SRONHOX JVPJ JVRTR HM RQHK HO JVHM CATKS WGJ JVR KHXVJ CHKK PKCPNM ZAODGRT JVR SPTFORMM.” Idowu Koyenikan
3. “BFFJYMEE XE EFLMRAXYB VAFEMY. DAMY H LHY VHYYFR VAFFEM AM VMHEME RF QM H LHY.” Anthony Burgess
4. “B RHCBHMH ANEA TXEUQHV AUTAN EXV TXYJXVBABJXEC CJMH ZBCC NEMH ANH LBXEC ZJUV BX UHECBAW. ANBD BD ZNW UBPNA, AHQKJUEUBCW VHLHEAHV, BD DAUJXPHU ANEX HMBC AUBTQKNEXA.” Martin Luther King
This week’s cryptograms
1. “I hope that real love and truth are stronger in the end than any evil or misfortune in the world.”- Charles Dickens
2. “There is no denying that there is evil in this world but the light will always conquer the darkness.” Idowu Koyenikan
3. “Goodness is something chosen. When a man cannot choose he ceases to be a man.” Anthony Burgess
4. “I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant.” Martin Luther King