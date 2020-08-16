You have permission to edit this article.
CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS Bearly funny by Myles Mellor

1. ZLO FVSSB PRNIZ QNIKNM COSO LNQQRUB CNZDLRIP EXGROM. ZLOB URAOK ZLO CRUKOSIOMM FRUEM JVZ UXGOK ZLO XIOM RI JUNDA NIK CLRZO.

2. LMW LY CEW HLQW ZQGVHGCPO IWGQK TGK G OLHZRWCW ZQL PM EGMXRPMV CWWCE YLQ CEW LCEWQK. EW TGK MGHWX CEW "HLRGQ IWGQ"

3. N PGNY RNW NWCGH PM N JYF QVWDGYENK VK N CNMNC DFR DG TNBZDU WNSEFK QVWD RVUDFBU N YFH. DG TFZGKUSM YGJSVGH WNMVKZ DG BWGH DVW PGNY DNKHW.

4. LCGTCL DVGOXT'E LUUI EV KU PIVSVGL KGE EMUW MPNU KUUT CTVDT EV JUOUKSPEU NPOUTEYTU'L XPW. EMUW PSU NUSW LJUTEYIUTEPO!

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. The furry giant pandas were happily watching movies. They liked the wilderness films but loved the ones in black and white.

2. One of the more pragmatic bears was a complete pro in handling teeth for the others. He was named the "Molar Bear"

3. A bear was asked by a pro fisherman in a kayak how he caught salmon fish without a rod. He cogently replied saying he used his bear hands.

4. Skunks wouldn't seem to be amorous but they have been known to celebrate Valentine's Day. They are very scentimental!

