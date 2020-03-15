CRYPTOGRAMS Cheesy by Myles Mellor
1. Q BGHHFH DQBMNXW FWFMHT VR DXQRBH TQSDYRBMVNRHL. LQ AXVH ASHE NYM VR QSS MGH GQSSEQWF.
2. G EJH FKTXSW YB Q FJEU SYPXC RGXEX YW EUXXTX. BYL G CGTEYPXNXC GH LQT NXQSSK TUQNR EUXCCQN!
3. H JHPN QESQ WGOQ TEVVOV HO GJQVP VYTVKQHGPSA, RVQQHPR RAGLHPR TGWWVPQO, VYTVKQ LEVP HQ'O XK QG PG RGXNS!
4. K JFSKHMQT GKTUPKSSFH XWKALJ WFFULV EX KM IQB XKJMHLJ KHV BKQV: "MIQB SKA BFEHV TILLBA GEM Q MIQHU AFE'JL PJKML!"
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. A cheese factory system in France malfunctioned. Da Brie blew out in all the hallways.
2. I cut myself on a much loved piece of cheese. Now I discovered it was really sharp cheddar!
3. I find that most cheese is often exceptional, getting glowing comments, except when it's up to no gouda!
4. A romantic backgammon player looked up at his partner and said: "This may sound cheesy but I think you're grate!"