CRYPTOGRAMS Kitchen talk 2 by Myles Mellor
1. CGF RWR ZGK IUR OGWKT OSJK OGKT NKZ SEEKBZKR PF ZGK PIFB WD PUVK? GK CSB OSVNGZ PSJWDN SDR KDZKEWDN.
2. HQW TQWJ RZF NZADEY ZE DESDZE SDFQ- Z FXWTDZC TKOOM RDHQ CWEHDCF. QW FHVXXWS TVVADEY ZF QW OZE VKH VJ HQMNW.
3. RZWDXYX RZXEY OWCX AU LBCX FXOWRWUGY MUD AUD BDF EKQ AZXWK FWL YGL, MZWOX AZXQ OWYAXD AU MUC D' KUOO.
4. LKW EJSA MVCM TKWR GVCNKL O FWE MVFN RVS KJM JLCFWM: "PJTW PJTW GOGA!"
Last Week’s Cryptograms
1. Why did the old chief cake chef get arrested by the boys in blue? He was caught baking and entering.
2. The chef was making an Indian dish- a special curry with lentils. He stopped cooking as he ran out of thyme.
3. Chinese chefs like to make delicious won ton and fry their dim sum, while they listen to Wok N' Roll.
4. The wiry sous chef bought a new song for his itunes: "Dice Dice Baby!"