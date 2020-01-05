CRYPTOGRAMS Herbal magic by Myles Mellor
1. KZ XQDO SMYE KO SM HOS TMKO LPGPXPZ. Q SMYE SAO KPF CPGWOE FOPG MBG AMBTO SM HOS AQT DMGE DMLBT SM P CPGWQFH HPGPHO.
2. UAFW HL DIFZZL UQEF ORIDFG RCPMZ HL ERYPIQZF RIMNMSR CFQWN PSG, Q ZPSG AFI QZ URB AQNA ZALHF BAF SQBZFWFG ZP HL RGYQOF.
3. RMDB OMD RWAOLDXX XDLSDN W OWXOJ XODR KVO, W YZGABWLJ OLDWO, A OVGN MDL AO RWX KVXAOASDGJ NAGG-AYAVZX!
4. QBU QIS BUGAP IUGU OEYU VSG UERB SQBUG. SXU VERUY QBU SQBUG EXY PETY, "IU IUGU OTXQ QS AU!"
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. My wife told me to get some caraway. I told the man parked near our house to get his Ford Focus to a parking garage.
2. When my pretty wife carped about my favorite arugula being old, I told her it was high thyme she listened to my advice.
3. When the waitress served a tasty stew pot, a culinary treat, I told her it was positively dill-icious!
4. When two herbs were made for each other. One faced the other and said, "we were mint to be!"