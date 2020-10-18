CRYPTOGRAMS Reptiles generally by Myles Mellor
1. JOV GRTK GCTRENY XVEV NVLCNCUH XOCLO XRY JOV SVEK JDM ACGQ DA RGG JCQV. JOVK MPJ CJ JD R SDJV RUN YVGVLJVN "UCHOJ DA JOV CHPRUR."
2. XV J EIHEOJURS UOHEOJA, HVI QYZNIVY MHVNIOIN MRXDR DXYS MJQ FJAHZQ FHO DOHDHNXCIQ JVN AJOAJCJNI? NZVNII!
3. FRPWVDL, YWYQWL, WUWYWL, OGMNBEL: YWEG VIOMRFIL WVI CBFD-QFBBDID. WYBEU MNIY WFF, MNI CBFDILM RL MNI QFRPPWVD!
4. MSDN G KIGRU BDEWJRD NDDTK GKKJKWGNID, MSGW MFVRT UFV IGRR WSD LGAJI EFWJFN WF SDRE SJL? AGWFB-GTD!
This week’s cryptograms:
1. The lazy lizards were deciding which was the very top film of all time. They put it to a vote and selected "Night of the Iguana."
2. In a geography program, one student wondered which city was famous for crocodiles and marmalade? Dundee!
3. Lizards, mambas, agamas, pythons: many reptiles are cold-blooded. Among them all, the coldest is the blizzard!
4. When a scaly reptile needs assistance, what would you call the magic potion to help him? Gator-ade!
