CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS Reptiles generally by Myles Mellor

1. JOV GRTK GCTRENY XVEV NVLCNCUH XOCLO XRY JOV SVEK JDM ACGQ DA RGG JCQV. JOVK MPJ CJ JD R SDJV RUN YVGVLJVN "UCHOJ DA JOV CHPRUR."

2. XV J EIHEOJURS UOHEOJA, HVI QYZNIVY MHVNIOIN MRXDR DXYS MJQ FJAHZQ FHO DOHDHNXCIQ JVN AJOAJCJNI? NZVNII!

3. FRPWVDL, YWYQWL, WUWYWL, OGMNBEL: YWEG VIOMRFIL WVI CBFD-QFBBDID. WYBEU MNIY WFF, MNI CBFDILM RL MNI QFRPPWVD!

4. MSDN G KIGRU BDEWJRD NDDTK GKKJKWGNID, MSGW MFVRT UFV IGRR WSD LGAJI EFWJFN WF SDRE SJL? AGWFB-GTD!

This week’s cryptograms:

1. The lazy lizards were deciding which was the very top film of all time. They put it to a vote and selected "Night of the Iguana."

2. In a geography program, one student wondered which city was famous for crocodiles and marmalade? Dundee!

3. Lizards, mambas, agamas, pythons: many reptiles are cold-blooded. Among them all, the coldest is the blizzard!

4. When a scaly reptile needs assistance, what would you call the magic potion to help him? Gator-ade!

