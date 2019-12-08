CRYPTOGRAMS Flower power 2 by Myles Mellor
1. CBR CUISWC FJDD EV XUUCD SUJKN FUDDEXKO QRIEVN OUJ UH W HKUYRQ? YBWC YUJKN OUKJ DWO- W NWVNO KEUV?
2. M QTT KSJX M LBKT DMVZR CT YPOCK ZKPVO CTW. KCT DMVZR UMZ MJMWYTX. QBK KCT QTT LMJYTX CTW QR ZMRPVO, "PK UMZ M ETZK, P UMZ EBZK DSJJTV RSBW JTO."
3. SDC JCSEQXNT FHKRC SDCXH BESC IKHF RCHW INTS. XS ZNT VNLXB! SDCW ZCHC HCNOOW JESSXQL SDC JCSNOT SK SDC VCSNO!
4. SNW OFMBR TC FSSQFRSBTX! LNWX SLT CZTQBGHXJF QTPWP PSFQS RTHQSBXM, BS'P RFZZWJ F GHJJBXM QTOFXRW!
This Week's Cryptograms
1. The tomcat Puss in Boots could possibly remind you of a flower? What would you say- a dandy lion?
2. A bee told a cute pansy he might sting her. The pansy was alarmed. But the bee calmed her by saying, "It was a jest, I was just pollen your leg."
3. The petunias drove their cute Ford very fast. It was magic! They were really putting the petals to the metal!
4. The magic of attraction! When two floribunda roses start courting, it's called a budding romance!