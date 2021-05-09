CRYPTOGRAMS Dogs by Myles Mellor
1. “UJAY IVCR V PVM JE EHBUHBA LIR NRJNOR PIJ BRRU LIRF, VBU EHOOHBA VB RFNLHBRYY PR UHUB’L RCRZ XBJP PR IVU.” Thom Jones
2. M VWH LY DXA WCKT DXLCH WC AMBDX DXMD KWIAY TWQ RWBA DXMC XA KWIAY XLRYAKU.” NWYX ELKKLCHY- Josh Billings
3. “ZO KMCKAFCD BPDKC’S XPZD EQPZ SAD KTFDK. FS XPZDK EQPZ SAD JPRD SALS’K FC ZO BPNK DODK.” Unknown
4. “M GIL YMT NFMJT M NIC RJIW M QIE: IGFQOFTYF, NILMNCL, MTQ CVF OWZIJCMTYF IR CHJTOTE MJIHTQ CVJFF COWFA GFRIJF NLOTE QIXT.” – Robert Benchley
This week’s cryptograms
1. “Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them, and filling an emptiness we didn’t ever know we had.” – Thom Jones
2. A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.” Josh Billings
3. “My sunshine doesn’t come from the skies. It comes from the love that’s in my dogs eyes.” Unknown
4. “A boy can learn a lot from a dog: obedience, loyalty, and the importance of turning around three times before lying down.” – Robert Benchley