You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS

  • Updated

CRYPTOGRAMS Reptilian matters by Myles Mellor

1. YREW'O WRF HFTG OCEXG TFUWBXF YRI CEN UXIW CRENNFXO EW OFE? E MTFEW NEHB-MEWIT!

2. QIOA'M O FTOJAB TCDAEUEOL'M PTHS GJ FIGEFC? IC'M IODDB QEAI MGWC WEUP WOTESHOLO.

3. QHDK ZUGNEL FKXYUEKQ SFK KCKBWYURK DUGOKO NWFWQ SGO KCXKBY HYAKFQ YH OH YAK YSQZ. YAKL SFK RKFL QEUBZ OKEK-NSYHFQ!

4. QTUN'F NTJ IEWAJV BJINMEJ QTMOT XDNT FQMAF ULV ZEMJF PJBH ODAZDBNUXEH ML NTJ UMB? U NWBNEJ VDPJ!

This week’s cryptograms:

1. What's the very scaly reptile who can plot channels at sea? A great Navi-gator!

2. What's a crafty reptilian's drug of choice? He's happy with some mild mariguana.

3. Some kingly reptiles are executive minded gurus and expect others to do the task. They are very slick dele-gators!

4. What's the plumed reptile which both swims and flies very comfortably in the air? A turtle dove!

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Obituaries

Steven Manuel Lopez

It is with great sadness and sorrow that our beloved son, brother, father, uncle, nephew, grandson and friend was called to be home with our L…

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News