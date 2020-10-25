CRYPTOGRAMS Reptilian matters by Myles Mellor
1. YREW'O WRF HFTG OCEXG TFUWBXF YRI CEN UXIW CRENNFXO EW OFE? E MTFEW NEHB-MEWIT!
2. QIOA'M O FTOJAB TCDAEUEOL'M PTHS GJ FIGEFC? IC'M IODDB QEAI MGWC WEUP WOTESHOLO.
3. QHDK ZUGNEL FKXYUEKQ SFK KCKBWYURK DUGOKO NWFWQ SGO KCXKBY HYAKFQ YH OH YAK YSQZ. YAKL SFK RKFL QEUBZ OKEK-NSYHFQ!
4. QTUN'F NTJ IEWAJV BJINMEJ QTMOT XDNT FQMAF ULV ZEMJF PJBH ODAZDBNUXEH ML NTJ UMB? U NWBNEJ VDPJ!
This week’s cryptograms:
1. What's the very scaly reptile who can plot channels at sea? A great Navi-gator!
2. What's a crafty reptilian's drug of choice? He's happy with some mild mariguana.
3. Some kingly reptiles are executive minded gurus and expect others to do the task. They are very slick dele-gators!
4. What's the plumed reptile which both swims and flies very comfortably in the air? A turtle dove!
