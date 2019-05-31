You are what you eat
1. A RDWTB ZRD FRDU YIAZ. AZ EWP YIAZD W GAS BDWV- W TDWV SWUUD! RD PWAB AZ EWP GDFWIPD ZRDL FIZ RAP FDVDTL.
2. N HWMS VGR WYNGWNI UFST HNM NMPSR YV CNPS NRRWYWVING CKGGSY TWMF RWMFSM. FS MNWR "W UNIIVGW RV MV CKUF."
3. YRIVZ MSI CSINNW EMG MJG LIMJ. VTS ZTLI BIGGAJU GAZRIZ, NRIW EIMN NRI IUUZ MJG BRAC NRI YSIML.
4. Y POTSKM O EOTMPYHU PYSU FXRK HUKKEK. FRS SUKT Y UKOBM SUK FOHCT EONYTI PKXHCZYTIXN SC SUK SCZOSC, "XKSSRHK IKS SCIKSUKB"
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. I heard the chef quit. It was quite a big deal — a real gaffe! He said it was because they cut his celery.
2. A wise old Italian chef was asked to make additional mullet fish dishes. He said "I cannoli do so much."
3. Chefs are pretty bad and mean. For some wedding dishes, they beat the eggs and whip the cream.
4. I wanted a sandwich with blue cheese. But then I heard the bacon saying welcomingly to the tomato, "lettuce get together"