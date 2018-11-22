What’s up doc?
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. I told my cursed doctor about my memory loss problem and he insisted I pay him immediately.
2. An outpatient complained, very scared: "I think I'm invisible!" His doctor replied knowledgeably: "I can't see you right now!"
3. A ninety year old patient told his doctor he thought he might die soon. "Don't worry, that's normal for your age!" was the friendly doctor's response.
4. The medical receptionist told me happily all the forms were electronic. Then she gave me twelve dingy forms to fill in.