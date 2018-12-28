Vegetable stew
1. SVD PDSSTYDR ADKD LF PQZD WFG LS AWR ZDKO ITRVO WFG KQIWFSLY. SVDO ADKD WPP VDWKS!
2. MIWXYDB? HLZD L ALYY GV L FTIB. TVGLGVDF HLZD JDWQ XVVB BDGDAGUJDF MDALIFD GRDQ ZDDT GRDUW DQDF TDDYDB!
3. BNRTNST POB BKNATS RV AUKKAT VORB. PTAY! MOAA KPT YNAUMT! PNK YNKOKNTB!
4. HGYZ LSKP ISYAZCXAR TAMMSV XRDHSKN YKS DU SLSKPDUS'N GYMMP XYTSN? UDZ ISEDUCYN DK VDEHDDVN- ZARCMN!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. The lettuces were in love and it was very mushy and romantic. They were all heart!
2. Burgled? Make a call to a spud. Potatoes make very good detectives because they keep their eyes peeled!
3. Someone has stolen my little yams. Help! Call the police! Hot potatoes!
4. What very beautiful cupped flowers are on everyone's happy faces? Not begonias or dogwoods- tulips!