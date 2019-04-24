Time waits for no man
1. UV MCI RDDCM R LACLW VIDDM ETUDFY LRD YERQE EC TRZZKD. UE HUAA FKE QKRAAM HCIDJ IZ RDJ EULWKJ CVV.
2. IQU WOQU XRIXY BIRE KQIBVUH VU VKE VUKHE BVKB GKBXVUN KRR YUJB JHUBBS FIIE BOZU. KQIBVUH XVOZUE OQ NKSOQF BVKB GKN NUXIQE VKQE OQWIHZKBOIQ.
3. THVRP GCBBADM AV JZRP, OR NTZZABL ETBBRK JCP KJM JGRMT TN SR'N T ZRPL HADR OTVES KJM.
4. V SPPZLY XJ GR FSXHZ TPSLE XCY NXI VJ IXN NVE-JBVTJR: JBL FLNJ JVGL PC X HSPHZ. BXCYN YPIC!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. If you annoy a clock funny things can start to happen. It will get really wound up and ticked off.
2. One fine clock told another he had heard that watches all kept pretty good time. Another chimed in saying that was second hand information.
3. After mulling it over, we savvily called our dog Omega as he's a very fine watch dog.
4. I looked at my black rolex and saw it was six-thirty: the best time on a clock. Hands down!