The Great Outdoors
1. YK ZNVUZZXD AKVJNDTYDV DYP JTD UZMVZX YD JA PYD DVXADDAU. VJA UZM DYTU JA PYD VZZ TK-VAKVD.
2. W LWNXAG IWM FABBORF NOFDBC WRFGC WRS IEGHAS KX. W TGOARS DA VEEHAS KX BE MWOS DA MDEKVS XOBLD DOM BARB, REB W TOB.
3. NB ATRR VJR JQQTBKX JQX JRYKX VCKLK G CJX AKKQ ITL HCK OJRH VKKY. G RJGX CK HTOX NK HT HJYK J CGYK JQX G ITOOTVKX CGR TLXKLR.
4. MVM ICN WTDO AWT YLDOI YACOI DECNA AWT EVK WVQQ? WTDZTHY, V LCNQMH'A KTA CZTO VA!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. An outdoors enthusiast saw his doctor as he was stressed. The doc said he was too in-tents.
2. A camper was getting mighty angry and worked up. A friend he looked up to said he should pitch his tent, not a fit.
3. My boss was annoyed and asked where I had been for the last week. I said he told me to take a hike and I followed his orders.
4. Did you hear the scary story about the big hill? Heavens, I couldn't get over it!