Technospeak
1. SKW RKWLZG'C IWS CBJUJ IACCJOFJU.CBJ XJGZKOU EJOJ QFXFGQ AEAS LKCU KD ZJAZ KGJU DOJJ KD RBAOQJ.
2. HES OYO KEM JDBSVID ABJBAYKXN TYCC KEM VIZZS, TXXTS OYXOM? EM HBC BKKNBAKMO BZO AXIDOZ'K NMCYCKXN.
3. O VOXVUXOMBF VOS QUXMIPXK OSY YIZIYW. IM'A PFWMMK QOGIVOX OM AOZISG MIQW. KBU VOS FWOXXK VBUSM BS IM!
4. MSRV NOTH R AECZTGYRQB AKBT COHV RZOEV R QOCJEVTG? MTAA, KV NTJTDNH, ZEV ST YEHV NKXH AOXXKDX KD!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. You couldn't buy these batteries. The vendors were giving away lots of dead ones free of charge.
2. Why did the playful capacitor kiss the funny, kooky diode? He was attracted and couldn't resistor.
3. A calculator can multiply and divide. It's pretty magical at saving time. You can really count on it!
4. What does a lumberjack like most about a computer? Well, it depends, but he just digs logging in!