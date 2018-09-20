Summer
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. Where would mako sharks have a romantic summer vacation? Finland of course!
2. The mummies didn't want to go away for summer holidays as they were too frightened to let go and unwind.
3. Eggs love getting away during the summer as they can head over to New Yolk City and make omelets!
4. The cute goldfish can go almost anywhere in a balmy summer. After all, they are always swimming around the globe!