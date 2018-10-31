Punny places
1. VOZX NK RZWXO JGJ JRCZVZWR? AOR VNWR Z JWRAA NK XOR TGXKRM, XORK CZXRW Z KRV TRWARM!
2. VRD OP OW PS BXPD WS FBW OYWS WRB FZSKOSAP XYG JKOBYGZD PWXWB SJ JZSKOGX? DSA MXY FBW ZAMID VOWR WRB IBDP!
3. BTWR QTIILWV UMNHLIUI ALAW'U ZLOK IKKLWV OTUGBTWAN. UGKR JKHK IM WKQTZZKA TU JGTU UGKR ITJ!
4. Q IQVY SFQJ ZQUUIY! BFKS UQU SYGGYJJYY? BFKS KZVKGJKJ!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. What on earth did Delaware? She wore a dress on the jitney, then later a New Jersey!
2. Why is it so easy to get into the glorious and friendly state of Florida? You can get lucky with the keys!
3. Many passing tourists didn't like seeing Kathmandu. They were so nepalled at what they saw!
4. I like this riddle! What did Tennessee? What Arkansas!