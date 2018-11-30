Patients are a virtue
1. UEH NE GFNQPMN: "IEK VFXP FAEKN CPXPM SEMNVC NE JQXP." GFNQPMN:: "Q HFM'N GFI NVP AQJJ QM NVFN NQSP. UEHNEO: "FJJ OQDVN, Q'JJ DQXP IEK F IPFO!"
2. SQ ULVLHZVQ GLUILV ILKG SP CLOONHO FLTKG ZGG IPH QPZVB IL SQ KNWP. EP FZB CTBI VNOEI. N WPPK IPH QPZVB LKGPV ZKVPZGQ!
3. XD XTTO ED CDBBW LZDYE PLEPRAXH ERT ZABO VIY ERLE'Q VIWAXH LBDYXO ZTPLYQT AE'Q ECTTELZIT.
4. XGQZQ'V L MTUQ, QEIQOOQUX PDIXDZ HGD QELKTUQV, MTUPV CNYV TU LUP XZQLXV HQCVTXQV. GQ'V ULKQP L NZODODYTVX!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. Doc to patient: "You have about seven months to live." Patient:: "I can't pay the bill in that time. Doctor: "All right, I'll give you a year!"
2. My coronary doctor told me jogging would add ten years to my life. He was just right. I feel ten years older already!
3. No need to worry about catching the bird flu that's flying around because it's tweetable.
4. There's a fine, excellent doctor who examines, finds bugs in and treats websites. He's named a urlologist!