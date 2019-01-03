Laughter is the best medicine
1. "LGJFJ'B NP TPGNVVD VNLAJPL YP ZAPJ YPJ. GJ BNDB GJ'B APCABAEZJ." WYMLYF (CJFD EYFJW) : "LJZZ GAU A MNP'L BJJ GAU LAZZ BTPWND."
2. Q ONRA UK ANJONW YVNEO UK UFUNWK RNMM. Q LWNOFMOFA VEO ZF DFWK MOFWTRK UYAF UF LYK JYMZ QT YADYTJF!
3. FZ CVBMRJYX PBVLBD EYXDJRZ LBRP FW LB ISJL ECEA SCJYX E I-LJA. JL MWYL JY BYW WED EYP BSL LKW BLKWD!
4. P BYIFEX RIN BDMDYPZZX BKKL LKJNKY NYUDQ NK RD TPUYZX JPZF RDJPIQD AD APQ P ZKN KT EPNUDMNQ.
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. "There's an unhappy patient on line one. He says he's invisible." Doctor (very bored) : "Tell him I can't see him till Sunday."
2. I told my doctor about my memory loss. I protested but he very sternly made me pay cash in advance!
3. My scowling doctor angrily told me to quit asap using a Q-tip. It went in one ear and out the other!
4. A grumpy but generally good doctor tries to be fairly calm because he has a lot of patients.