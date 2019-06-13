Kooky cooking
1. FZAHA BKY YEJA XHAFFO ZEF LRHS FKST RU FZA TRFQZAU EDAH YZEBY . FZA XKYFHO QZAG'Y GKDEHRFA FD YZEB BKY "LKJA EG YQEUAY."
2. RNX GKWRIZ ENXV PKW EOOJFMH K HOIHXOBW IBT EKJX PNFAX RNX ENXV WAKDXL ODXI K WRXP. RNX ENXV NKL RO WROG KW NX IKM OBR OV RNZTX.
3. LOG TKRT ZOGE OBM B WGUKMC LOBL YNKIBIUC TRPLGM OPT YNKEGTTPKV WKNG LOBV WKTL: " MPZG MPZG IBIC!"
4. KZUQU'C M JBCKVPX MAL RMTBHMX Q MAL E EMAL KZMK FAXI XBOUC KF CBAT MAL ZPR BA KZU OBKHZUA: UMQKZ JBAL MAL VQIUQ.
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. There was some pretty hot girl talk in the kitchen over shows. The pastry chef's favorite TV show was "Game of Scones."
2. The pastry chef was cooking a gorgeous rum cake while the chef slaved over a stew. The chef had to stop as he ran out of thyme.
3. The sous chef had a melody that probably suited his profession more than most: "Dice Dice Baby!"
4. There's a wistful and magical R and B band that only likes to sing and hum in the kitchen: Earth Wind and Fryer.