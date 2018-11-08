Historical howlers
1. YI FIP QCTBBF ZCCY JI XCJ TZ TQD? A JNAZD A ZITN XPF! QCTBBF!
2. MJY OLO VMU PDWIVC YUNNLKXVJK OURPDLEU VMU KWRVC XUKUDWN KWBJNUJK WIVUD MU YWR OUIUWVUO WV VMU EWVVNU JI YWVUDNJJ? ENJYKWBWDV!
3. TVDS VD MWX MJQOO, YWADA BNGDR VNA YWJSNSM LWOODD EBILG EQX VWT RNR VD YIGD NX? VDEJDT-DR NX!
4. XJ YRU RZ XVGR PH CBXEEXRZKG JP QRMG R BPTZV JRCEG HPB JWG ABGRJ MXZA RBJWTB. YWP QRVG XJ? UXB KTQHGBGZKG!
