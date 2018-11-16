Historical Howlers 2
1. TBM TOA ZBD OCAMRQZD UDYWQA CDBWYF ZBD WFDO MN LROEWYU O NWHDLROED WYFMMHA? ORNHDF ZBD UHOZD!
2. DGWU UZLS NH IFKRA PSBQS VRV UGS ANJNBRKU LRJPQRIK JRES UGS INKU? RU DWK W QSWJ HWV! LJZINFUG QNAE!
3. VUE SKIVEXZ VTGPSTXI UTOV EMV EO G CKN LGVT. GYY VSTZ PEMYL PSGV GCEMV UTXT VST NEEL EYL LGZI!
4. GWFWIUM JPIPUVR ZS ASJJCIWAPZV ZS ZLV RTCWRM WI GVTB TSCUL MVPM? ZLV FVB ZS WZ? ISTMV ASRV!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. Who was the absolute genius behind the idea of placing a fireplace indoors? Alfred the Grate!
2. What type of music genre did the colonist Pilgrims like the most? It was a real fad! Plymouth Rock!
3. Two history teachers went out on a big date. All they could chat about were the good old days!
4. Vikings managed to communicate to the Druids in very rough seas? The key to it? Norse code!