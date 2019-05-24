Garden oddities
1. HBSFGDSL YZ FC ZNHBWZ, F TYMD ENCYCNDZ CTYC YAD OADYC WDCDVCFMDZ. CTDL YAD VNBZCYBCSL GDDEFBO CTDFA DLDZ EDDSDW.
2. EYKO RQKO ICY, Q LIKO ILGYEE I ERYHOX UIK. Q IK GOAYGRQXC QR EMYGRHU RY RMO AYHQLO IE I MYR AYRIRY!
3. EF OLQQO! PKCMWV RATWP! KFA EWZO NAVAKTRZA KFTK ITW KMA OELC STCWAS PKEQTIF MW HMWHP TWS HWEKP. EO NAO!
4. UFF ABQ ZQNQAUKFQY CQUE ABQ IFRLQE NUEPQC SRKKQP DCAR ABQ MBOEMB. ABQ IUZU KQUC HFUGQP BQ RENUC. ABQ SDCDYAQE YAUEAQP LDAB "FQAAOMQ HEUG!"
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. Unlikely as it sounds, I have potatoes that are great detectives. They are constantly keeping their eyes peeled.
2. Some time ago, I came across a stolen yam. I am reporting it shortly to the police as a hot potato!
3. Oh yummy! String beans! The only vegetable that can tie your darned stomach in kinks and knots. Oy vey!
4. All the vegetables near the flower garden mobbed into the church. The fava bean played the organ. The minister started with "Lettuce pray!"