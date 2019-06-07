Foodie puns
1. KS JDE D PHKRS TDARISKIRE NDX. SOR EWHE YORU AWTKIZAX ZDTR OKE JKUR D OHZ DIN PHKYOR!
2. IKD VNRIPZ HKDE KNX BYI UDDB TASDB KAR UNHJ VNZ. NTTPADSDX, KD RYYB TYI NPPDRIDX EYP UNJABT NBX DBIDPABT.
3. PUVWYKY PUYQK XYSY OSVWTVWR TGMG, YGEVWR OVC KNC GWO IVKEYWVWR ED EUYVS QGMDSVEY CNKVP: XDT GWO SDII.
4. X QKSUUC MPSA EXO XKKSOUSY XAUSK OZWS MZY ALOP MVXLWSY ELVYVC UPXU UPSC PXY JSSB JXUUSKSY LB UPS QXB.
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. It was a quiet Valentines Day. The sous chef lovingly gave his wife a hug and a quiche!
2. The pastry chef had not been given his back pay. Aggrieved, he soon got arrested for baking and entering.
3. Chinese chefs were drinking kava, eating dim sum and listening to their favorite music: wok and roll.
4. A pretty chef was arrested after some cod fish claimed wildly that they had been battered in the pan.