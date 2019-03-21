Flower power
1. ARN QTEYWH MOKN KIGV AO ARN QIDKH, RNM DNL YEAN VIAN, ARIA ARNH KROETV AIWN GA KTOLTH IDV KOXA QNAIT GA XOM DOL.
2. LAH VOY FLPAW SNVPE ZL OALZNHV: NHF EPY, NLC'S BZ WVLCBAW?
3. XKEZRZV H VBXGRZV IBXGEN MWXG MKEEJW, FWE FXZVTE-RZ-JWEES MKEHSEN MHRC, "IBXNHBB RZFEZFM HZC KTNKXMEM....."
4. S QSROVZVR UJMO HBW PJWW, "UHRVV OSBWBVW VZJDQH UBGV UJ CJGLMVUV LMSZUBZQ UHV PDUUVRCDLW."
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. The plucky rose said to the pansy, her new cute date, that they should take it slowly and soft petal it for now.
2. One rad young shrub to another: Hey bud, how's it growing?
3. Opening a glowing flower show speech, the tongue-in-cheek speaker said, "Florall intents and purposes....."
4. A gardener told his boss, "Three daisies enough time to complete planting the buttercups."