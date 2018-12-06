Finding a cure
1. ZK LVENPO IJT MIHK TVQPVH PVET ZO PV YXNP XFNJS I Y-PNL. N TNTJ'P SOP PUO TVQ'F ZOFFISO. NP MOJP NJ VJO OIH IJT VXP PUO VPUOH!
2. Y BTGUEYN GAEJAX UO ACJTQ EYNB YQG HXYEJUEYN YO ST SYO Y NAJ AC HYJUTQET.
3. SWWP PWXAWY: "H'L JWYYE AW JIE ANIA EWFY PRI IUUGIYJ AW NIQG ZGGR RFLGYHXIVVE YGQGYJGP." OWYYHGP UIAHGRA: "IRP?" "OGVV, ANG ZHVV OHVV ZG NHSNGY!!"
4. LKHVQXD NQPP VQPP THE. UJAHX NQPP VQPP THE, UEI LKHVQXD UJAHX NQPP LESYPT AESY QI!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. My polite and wary doctor told me to quit using a Q-tip. I didn't get the doc's message. It went in one ear and out the other!
2. A medical doctor is often calm and practical as he has a lot of patience.
3. Good doctor: "I'm sorry to say that your DNA appears to have been numerically reversed." Worried patient: "And?" "Well, the bill will be higher!!"
4. Smoking will kill you. Bacon will kill you, But smoking bacon will surely cure it!