Farming
1. D CILFA HOF JMBE. OIVFLFB, DH'R HBDUWX HI WFFS JMEDCX RFUBFHR VFCC. SIHMHIFR OMLF FXFR MKA HOF UIBK OMR FMBR.
2. EUN ZKLFI ZKLFNKFWJ JWO BLOI LJLFRZ. UN ULR L ZSHB VHQCFN JLZ WCE ZELORHOQ HO UHZ VHNSR.
3. JYS ESHJQCJGF MYCOMT PMF FSTSQZSX ZJ ZSTT ZWS ZCOS JY ZWS EMHO: ZWS OMYRK, GRTK PMZQW XJR!
4. OLBYMV SAJ NHGXHMK OLJO SAJ WBIU SOGXJV O GBS. UBNJ BR HS IOU GBKHWOG: NBUS BR HS IOU YVVJL MBMUJMUJ!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. I loved the farm. However, it's tricky to keep family secrets well. Potatoes have eyes and the corn has ears.
2. The scary scarecrow won many awards. He had a slim figure was out standing in his field.
3. One ferocious animal was selected to tell the time on the farm: the mangy, ugly watch dog!
4. Around the milking area the cows talked a lot. Some of it was logical: most of it was udder nonsense!