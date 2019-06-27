Farming 2

1. M CMZXOZ COA EYI RYNI XYBD, BOXWL MLA IGNMZ MI EO UMLJOA IUOOJ MLA IWGZ RWZD!

2. MXVHZ M FMKJA GLJ OHXV QLU WHP, QH SMU QMNLKJ M UQCSHZ. QH GZCWMWOA CNHZQHMZP VQH XMZFHZ UMA "QCJSMUQ!"

3. R DRKCXK VRL BRFUYN R GUDDUOZWS SUCX GXOUGUYN VBRS YXV OKTH BX LBTZWG HWRYS. VBXY BX VRYSXG RGFUOX, U JWZKSXG TZS: "JXXSL CX!"

4. KYHV QL VYS TRBBMJ LTHCSTCUK'L DHGUCQVS DCRQV? Q OSMQSGS QV'L CRBBJ CSB LVCHK-OSCCQSL!

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. A farmer fed his pigs milk, lemon and sugar as he wanted sweet and sour pork!

2. After a mangy pig left his bed, he was having a shower. He probably overheard the farmer say "Hogwash!"

3. A farmer was having a difficult time deciding what new crop he should plant. When he wanted advice, I blurted out: "Beets me!"

4. What is the cuddly scarecrow's favorite fruit? I believe it's ruddy red straw-berries!

