Farming 2
1. M CMZXOZ COA EYI RYNI XYBD, BOXWL MLA IGNMZ MI EO UMLJOA IUOOJ MLA IWGZ RWZD!
2. MXVHZ M FMKJA GLJ OHXV QLU WHP, QH SMU QMNLKJ M UQCSHZ. QH GZCWMWOA CNHZQHMZP VQH XMZFHZ UMA "QCJSMUQ!"
3. R DRKCXK VRL BRFUYN R GUDDUOZWS SUCX GXOUGUYN VBRS YXV OKTH BX LBTZWG HWRYS. VBXY BX VRYSXG RGFUOX, U JWZKSXG TZS: "JXXSL CX!"
4. KYHV QL VYS TRBBMJ LTHCSTCUK'L DHGUCQVS DCRQV? Q OSMQSGS QV'L CRBBJ CSB LVCHK-OSCCQSL!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. A farmer fed his pigs milk, lemon and sugar as he wanted sweet and sour pork!
2. After a mangy pig left his bed, he was having a shower. He probably overheard the farmer say "Hogwash!"
3. A farmer was having a difficult time deciding what new crop he should plant. When he wanted advice, I blurted out: "Beets me!"
4. What is the cuddly scarecrow's favorite fruit? I believe it's ruddy red straw-berries!