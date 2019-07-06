Farming 3

1. GVMQM OJ EVM AXXS YXG DBQRMQ AMEEOCA VOJ RMSOYOCM DQXR? B DBQR-BYOJE.

2. EQR ZTZ MEN OGTNSZKV OLGUNG OTSLKKV KQALMN ETB KQBM UQQ AQR? EN MGLAMQG ZQRS!

3. Y DXNLLT OYMLHM DYIIHW XEG AIYDZ REP EVZ. CWW, ANB E OCNVW CNB FXT. EB FYG YIFYTG MNVVEVP CNB BXH RHV.

4. VGPD VJCME XJC APLH NJVI VWDG P RJJE IHAIH JY YCAAX PAE NSPAZX GCLJS? MPCRGWAR IDJNZ!

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. Where is the good cow farmer getting his medicine from? A farm-acist.

2. How did the friendly farmer finally locate his lost moo cow? He tractor down!

3. A chummy farmer called his black pig ink. Odd, but I found out why. It was always running out the pen.

4. What would you name cows with a good sense of funny and cranky humor? Laughing stock!

