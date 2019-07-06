Farming 3
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. Where is the good cow farmer getting his medicine from? A farm-acist.
2. How did the friendly farmer finally locate his lost moo cow? He tractor down!
3. A chummy farmer called his black pig ink. Odd, but I found out why. It was always running out the pen.
4. What would you name cows with a good sense of funny and cranky humor? Laughing stock!